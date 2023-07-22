Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Corteva stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

