CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
CSX Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.
A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
