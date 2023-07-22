CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

