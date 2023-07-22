CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CTRRF opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.