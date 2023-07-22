CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $2.65 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00140003 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

