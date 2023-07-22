Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Down 9.4% in June

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Daily Journal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 539.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of DJCO traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.23. 3,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.30. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $236.01 and a 52-week high of $315.23. The company has a market cap of $392.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

