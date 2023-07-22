Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Democracy International Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $12.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Democracy International Fund stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Democracy International Fund makes up approximately 0.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 15.13% of Democracy International Fund worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Democracy International Fund

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

