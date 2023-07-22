Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.50. 25,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 7,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.33.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

