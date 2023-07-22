Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DREUF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.