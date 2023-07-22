Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Update

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
NYSE DEA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 499,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.66.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Easterly Government Properties
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.