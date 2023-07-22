Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Update

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE DEA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 499,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after buying an additional 67,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after buying an additional 80,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

