Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,566 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Price Performance

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

BA stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.46. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

