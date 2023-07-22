Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

