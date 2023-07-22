Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.86 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Energi has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $115,799.36 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00045370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,779,212 coins and its circulating supply is 66,779,146 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.