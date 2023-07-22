Enzyme Market Capitalization Tops $40.59 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for about $17.15 or 0.00057480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $40.59 million and $365,363.51 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,188 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

