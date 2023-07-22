EOS 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $104.40 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. EOS has a market cap of $845.83 million and approximately $104.40 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002271 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002937 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000972 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,097,548,110 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

