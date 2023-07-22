Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.35. 1,335,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.55. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.38.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

