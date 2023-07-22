Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.05 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $84.05 million and $209,829.51 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,837.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00313082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.60 or 0.00816422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00545777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00126572 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,723,205 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.