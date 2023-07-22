Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,499,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,828,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.17. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.