Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $532,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS HYD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.55. 854,736 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.