Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 76,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

COWZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,802 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

