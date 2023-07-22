Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,380 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China A ETF comprises about 2.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.22% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,245 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $295.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

