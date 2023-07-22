Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIL. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 32,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.42, for a total transaction of C$798,563.43.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

