Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Trading Up 4.3%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
