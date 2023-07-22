FlatQube Price Down 5.5% This Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $969.24 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.56851431 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,367.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

