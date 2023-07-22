Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Shares Down 12.3%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Free Report) dropped 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Globalink Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLLIR. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalink Investment by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

