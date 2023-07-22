GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 356,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 473,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of GoldMining from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
GoldMining Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $162.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoldMining
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in GoldMining by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoldMining by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in GoldMining by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GoldMining by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.
