GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 356,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 473,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of GoldMining from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $162.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoldMining

In other news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 25,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $226,009.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,745,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,095,053.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,409 shares of company stock valued at $821,717.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in GoldMining by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoldMining by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in GoldMining by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GoldMining by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

