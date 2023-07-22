Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $149,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.63 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.