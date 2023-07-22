Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

