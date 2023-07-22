Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,604 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after buying an additional 6,881,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after buying an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,547.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 634,918 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,407,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,983,000.

PXH opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

