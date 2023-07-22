Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $269.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.05 and a 200-day moving average of $253.16. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

