Haywood Securities Lowers Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.00

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$9.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Organigram from C$1.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Organigram from C$1.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.94. Organigram has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.84.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.