HBT Financial (HBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. HBT Financial has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $639.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.87.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,033.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,033.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $132,239 in the last ninety days. 58.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

