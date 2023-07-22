Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $38.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.36.

NYSE:HP opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 499,024 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 909,679.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 491,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 491,227 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

