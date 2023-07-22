Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.
Heritage Financial Trading Down 4.8 %
HFWA opened at $17.51 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.
Insider Activity at Heritage Financial
Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 36.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 45.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 105,589 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HFWA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Financial
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.