Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

HFWA opened at $17.51 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,281.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 36.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 45.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 105,589 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HFWA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

