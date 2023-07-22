HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

Tesla stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.02. The stock had a trading volume of 161,796,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,723,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

