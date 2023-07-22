HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 57,826 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,826 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 20.1% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $98,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,590. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

