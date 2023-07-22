Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.48.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE HBM opened at C$7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.16 and a 52 week high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

