ICON (ICX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.54 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, ICON has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $222.21 million and $2.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,868,172 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,826,119.4796385 with 961,826,117.0977027 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

