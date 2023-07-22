ICON (ICX) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $222.45 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,836,084 coins and its circulating supply is 961,835,240 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,826,119.4796385 with 961,826,117.0977027 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23107632 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $2,910,607.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

