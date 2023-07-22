Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 10,532 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 203.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unionview LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 303,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 126,774 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 177,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

