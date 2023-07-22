Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 4,854 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $189.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.24.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

About CME Group



CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

