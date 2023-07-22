Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,598 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 73.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.