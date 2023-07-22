Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $409.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

