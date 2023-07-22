Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $162.69.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.