Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,295,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,128,000 after purchasing an additional 334,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,424,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,769,000 after purchasing an additional 538,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

