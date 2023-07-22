Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $69,990,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 805,359 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.