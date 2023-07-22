Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

