Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.64.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
