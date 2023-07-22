Insider Buying: HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Acquires £10,320 in Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) insider Martin Pugh bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,493.72).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HICL opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.77) on Friday. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 119.70 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 795.29 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.07.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Featured Stories

