Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $371.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INSP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.73.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $307.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.36. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,149. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

