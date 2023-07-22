International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 10,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get International Paper alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after buying an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 44.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.85. 3,189,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.