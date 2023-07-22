Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on July 28th

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1524 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:HIYS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Select ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.24% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

